Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,784 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 947.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

