Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $306.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

