Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

CMG stock opened at $1,616.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,477.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,455.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

