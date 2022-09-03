Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 270,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 219,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNGO opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

