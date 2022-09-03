Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTXN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.