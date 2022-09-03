Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

