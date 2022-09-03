Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $26.71 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

