Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

