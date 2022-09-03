Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 722 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $439.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.