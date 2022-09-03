Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.28 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.