FORA Capital LLC Invests $262,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $885.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

