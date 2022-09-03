West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $291.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.