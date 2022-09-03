4,255 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 332,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

