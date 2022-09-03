Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3,414.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 95,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 92,566 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $268.42 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.45 and its 200-day moving average is $271.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

