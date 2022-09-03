Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.