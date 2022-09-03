Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

