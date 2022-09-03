Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after buying an additional 580,321 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

