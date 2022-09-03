Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.