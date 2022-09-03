Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

