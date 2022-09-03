Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $224.88 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.