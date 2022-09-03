Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,465,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

