Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $419,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ROP stock opened at $400.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

