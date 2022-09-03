HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HealthStream by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a P/E ratio of 95.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

