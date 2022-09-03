iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,399,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,957,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,880,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

