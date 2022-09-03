Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 10,190 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

