Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863 over the last 90 days. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.