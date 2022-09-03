Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centerspace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $75.63 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

