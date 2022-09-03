Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

