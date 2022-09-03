Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,780,000 after buying an additional 47,061 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

