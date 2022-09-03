Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.38%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

