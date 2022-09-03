Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 571,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

