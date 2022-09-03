Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,585 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

