CI Investments Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

MTDR stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. Matador Resources has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

