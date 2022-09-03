CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

