CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 319.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 820.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.87 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

