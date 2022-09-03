CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

