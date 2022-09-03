CI Investments Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Patria Investments by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Patria Investments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $13.69 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $742.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

