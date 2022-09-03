Analyzing HighPeak Energy (HPK) and The Competition

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HighPeak Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 24.13% 27.24% 16.23% HighPeak Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HighPeak Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 239.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 24.63%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million $55.56 million 29.28 HighPeak Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 4.14

HighPeak Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

