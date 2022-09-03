FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,271 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.