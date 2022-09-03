Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

