OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,344.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

