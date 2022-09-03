Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 10.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.87. 8,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,445,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 254.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,367,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.