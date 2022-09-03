Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Hello Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $841.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

