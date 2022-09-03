Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
