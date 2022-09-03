Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

About Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

