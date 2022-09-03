Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 520 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $188.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

