Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 363 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

