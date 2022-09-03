Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $200.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.