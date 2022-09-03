Norinchukin Bank The Buys 705 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

