Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

