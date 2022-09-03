Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9,594.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

